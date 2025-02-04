China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,318 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.01. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

