China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,839.36. The trade was a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

