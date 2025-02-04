China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak acquired 3,592 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,921.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,671.04. This represents a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,996 shares in the company, valued at $581,332.96. This represents a 75.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

