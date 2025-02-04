China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock worth $304,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $455.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

