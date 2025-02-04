China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $108,000 Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $489.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

