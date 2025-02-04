China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $164,000 Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,924 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 143,184 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,612,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 162,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

