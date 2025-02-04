China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

PLRX opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.