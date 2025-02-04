China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $127,000 in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,243.54. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -65.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

