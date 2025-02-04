China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $138,000 in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday.

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.74.



Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

