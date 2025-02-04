China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABSI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

