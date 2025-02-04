China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $69,000 in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLN. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 219.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SLN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

