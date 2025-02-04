China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $92,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,301.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,953,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25,165.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWY opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.98 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

