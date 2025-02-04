China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $152,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $607.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.64 and a 200-day moving average of $597.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.