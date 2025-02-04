China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.67. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
