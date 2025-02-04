China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CorMedix by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 140,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $1,565,501.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,397 shares in the company, valued at $507,538.46. This represents a 75.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CorMedix Stock Down 4.0 %

CorMedix stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

