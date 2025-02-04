China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 89.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,447,173.73. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $54,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,195.52. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $851,199 over the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.