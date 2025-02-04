China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

