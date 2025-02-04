China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $100,739. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

