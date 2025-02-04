China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,764 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
