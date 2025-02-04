China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 58.3% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,892,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 697,368 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 61.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 609,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 922.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 747,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.79.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

