China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.9% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CICC Research began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

