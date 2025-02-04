China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,027 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10,665.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.