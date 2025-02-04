China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,027 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10,665.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GLUE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
