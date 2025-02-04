China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,128 Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 325.1% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 204.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Shares of TECX opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TECX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

