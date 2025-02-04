China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

