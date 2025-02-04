China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 4,221,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 1,519,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,959 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,457,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 469,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

