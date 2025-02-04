China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,120 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

