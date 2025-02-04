China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,880 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 181.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Futu Stock Down 3.8 %

FUTU stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

Futu Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

