China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 71,900 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

