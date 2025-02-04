China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $175,000 Position in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MAGS opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Magnificent Seven ETF Announces Dividend

Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Magnificent Seven ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

