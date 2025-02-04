China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Annexon

Annexon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.