China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.
Annexon Stock Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
