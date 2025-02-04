China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 168.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Profile

(Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.