China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 4,825 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $78,454.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,194.70. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,597 shares of company stock worth $270,500. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

