Clarity Financial LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

