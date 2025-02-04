Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $106,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,206,030.96. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

SWX stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

