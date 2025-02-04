Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 151.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 846.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $381.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $313.56 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

