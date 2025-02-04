Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,738 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 244,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,373,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $107.43.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

