Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,704 T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 152,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
TFLR stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $52.40.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.