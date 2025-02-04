Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 7,095 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,985,103.32. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

