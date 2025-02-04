Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

