Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
