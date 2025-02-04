Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 295,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.