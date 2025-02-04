Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

