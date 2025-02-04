Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,340 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

