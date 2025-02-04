Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

Nutrien stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.97%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.