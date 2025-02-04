Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,242,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 552.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,537,480.34. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $84,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,722.02. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,825 shares of company stock worth $814,152. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

