Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 124,541 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,541 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $42.20.
Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences
In other news, CFO Eric Schoen sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $230,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,390. This represents a 83.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Stock Average Calculator
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.