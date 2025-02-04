Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 124,541 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,541 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Schoen sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $230,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,390. This represents a 83.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.