Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $96,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $8,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,579.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $3,357,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

BKH stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

