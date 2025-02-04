Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 514,005 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

