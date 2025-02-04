Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.37 ($15.85) and traded as high as €18.87 ($19.45). Commerzbank shares last traded at €18.68 ($19.26), with a volume of 8,821,299 shares.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.37.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

