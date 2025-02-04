Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 3,949 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

